Storyteller in Chief: A Conversation with a Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Steve Webb has been superintendent of the Vancouver Public Schools in Washington since 2008. Like most superintendents, he started as a teacher, and in his case, a high school teacher and coach. He worked his way up from assistant principal to principal, then assistant superintendent to deputy superintendent and eventually landed the position of lead administrator he holds today.

32 years of education experience gives Steve a clear vision of the parameters facing his job and the approach he wishes to take to fulfill his responsibilities. He describes the role of superintendent in a manner I have never heard before: According to Steve, a superintendent is a Storyteller in Chief whose goal is to correctly relay the account of a district. In his words, “we've got to craft a hopeful narrative about public education in this country and, frankly, a hopeful narrative for children and families locally.”

Like many progressive superintendents I’ve talked to lately, Steve believes in the importance of having an active presence and impact in the classrooms, as well as in the community. It’s part of the job that comes naturally to him with a positive attitude of maintaining a vested interest in the success of every student of the district.

Steve was named the Washington State Superintendent of the Year in 2016. It’s clear from our conversation that he deserves all the honors.

About Dr. Steven Webb:

Dr. Steven T. Webb became superintendent of Vancouver Public Schools in July 2008. He joined the district as deputy superintendent in 2006.

A native of Washington State, Steve grew up in Tacoma and graduated from Bethel High School. He earned an educational doctorate from Seattle University, a master of arts in teaching from Lewis and Clark College, and a bachelor of arts in politics and government from the University of Puget Sound.

Steve has a distinguished 32-year career in public education in Washington and California, serving as superintendent, deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent for secondary learning and technology, principal and assistant principal, high school teacher and coach. He is the 2016-17 president-elect of the Washington Association of School Administrators. Webb also is a member of Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools, the Western States Benchmarking Consortium, the Coalition for Community Schools, the Horace Mann League and AASA’s Digital Consortium.

Steve was named the 2016 Washington State Superintendent of the Year and was one of four finalists for the National Superintendent of the Year. Also in 2016, Webb was named a Leader to Learn From by Education Week, and he received the Community Schools Superintendent Leadership Award from the Coalition for Community Schools; Institute for Educational Leadership; and AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

