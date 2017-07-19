Storytelling Tips For Sales Pitches

Our sales people rely too heavily on the literature. They aren’t connecting with the customer.

Our sales team is great at working with people, but their presentations are dry and too practical.

I’m killing them with data. I need something to make my presentation more engaging. I think I’m boring them.

I’m good at connecting with people in networking situations, or when I’ve had time to get to know them. It’s hard for me to do that when it’s a stranger and I’m thrown right into a sales presentation.

It has been commonly understood for years that people buy from people they like, trust, believe, and feel like they know. Good relationship skills are critical to effective selling. But sometimes good people skills don’t naturally equate to good selling skills. Something gets lost in translation, and the pitch comes across as boring and dry, and just more of the same.

What happened?

Most likely the sales person forgot to use his most important tool - story. Strategic storytelling is the only way to take your data and wrap it in a way that equates to an emotional experience for your buyer. Only through story can you get someone to like you, trust you, believe you, and feel like they know you.

Wrap your data in story and you open the door for a relationship in order to form the critical emotional connection between seller and buyer.

Understand What It Is

Learning to tell stories in business is not like taking a creative writing class. It’s still about a hero taking a journey, but this story has a distinct purpose - persuasion. This isn’t just about entertaining and engaging your audience (although that’s important), it’s about convincing them to do something, feel something, or take a certain action.

Story SHOWS instead of tells, making it the ultimate form of persuasion.

A story is simply an illustration of your point, portrayed by a character with a conflict and a resolution and a lesson learned as a result.

Understand Why It Matters

Psychology has proven that most decisions we make are based on emotion. Data does not have the ability to affect someone on an emotional level. Story does, because story allows the listener to step into a human experience, relate to the conflict, experience the victory, and then experience a transformation.

In sales, we don’t sell a product, we sell the transformation in our buyer’s lives. The story allows us to paint the picture of them using our product and the impact it has on their life.

Understand Your Intent

The point of a persuasive story is not to tell a good story, it’s to make a point using a story that illustrates that point. Before you write your story, you need to have a clear idea of your intent. What is it supposed to teach? What do you need your listener to feel? What pain do you want them to identify with? To name a few.

Three Critical Components

When it comes to persuading, there are three important elements (or perspectives) that must exist - the about me, the message, and the listener. The story must somehow make you human to your listener - something about how this affects you personally - to get them to trust you, like you, etc. The message must be more than a talking point - it must prove your point through a story, since data cannot impact emotionally. While the story is about someone else, it really is about the one listening - a story that illustrates the pain or desire they experience.

Have you ever heard someone who only talked about themselves?

How about someone who just gave you facts and figures?

What about a person who just tells you what you need?

Each of these above represents one of the three critical elements, and is pointless on its own, but when combined is the formula for a great connection story.

How To Craft The Story

A persuasive story should be as short as you can make it to get the job done. Video stories should be less than four minutes. Set up your story in three simple paragraphs:

Context - Set the Scene and Describe the Character and Conflict

What Happened To Resolve the Conflict and the Victory of the Character

Lesson Learned and Action Step for Listener

How To Tell The Story

The best stories aren’t performances or overly polished. They are conversations with your listener. They don’t have to be perfect - and, in fact, shouldn’t be. You need to be real and authentic, yet take the shortest path to get to your point. Stories to be read are different from stories to be told. Tell the story like you talk, without the unnecessary filler words like “um” and “so.”

Take your time telling the story. This is the first time they are hearing it. Vary the pitch so you’re not talking at one level the whole time. Women have a tendency to go up into a high voice and stay there - so women need to concentrate on bringing their voice down to have balance.

Stop Searching For The Perfect Story

It’s not about having the perfect heart-warming soul-tugging story. It’s about finding a story that illustrates an experience your buyer can relate to and helps them get something they want in life. When it’s about what they want, it’s already important to them.