Strange v. Moore? Who the hell cares

I don’t see what all the sturm und drang is about that Alabama Republican Senate primary. So Moore won instead of Strange. So what? They’re both toxic versions of the same person: homophobic, extreme right-wing religious fanatics, who would trample the Constitution under their jackboots and use the Bible instead of U.S. law in their legislative rule-making.

Moore’s bizarre radical Christian ideology is well-known and is best exemplified by his psychotic view of gay rights. “Homosexual conduct should be illegal,” he told C-SPAN, adding that gay sex “is the same thing” as having sex with “a cow, or a horse, or a dog.”

Shades of Rick “Man on Dog” Santorum! Can we agree people like Santorum and Moore suffer from serious mental health issues?

But Luther Strange isn’t any better. After the U.S. Supreme Court declared same-sex marriage constitutional, Strange declared his unyielding opposition. Recognizing the difficulty of going against a direct Supreme Court ruling, Strange—who was Alabama’s Attorney-General at the time—said he’d work out more creative ways to prevent queer people from marrying. “I expect the focus will now turn to the exercise of one’s religious liberty,” he announced. “I will continue to defend the religious liberties of Alabamians and ensure that people and businesses honoring their religious beliefs are protected.” This clever, mean-spirited scheme by the Christian right was dreamed up to make same-sex marriage as difficult as it can be for decent, law-abiding gay people, under the phony guise of “religious liberties.”

So really, from the point of view of reason, fairness, logic and sanity, what difference does it make which Republican is elected in Alabama? That state—which also has given us the inestimable gift of former KKK member Jefferson Beauregard Sessions–lost its moral authority decades ago, about the time they elected a guy named John Patterson as governor. As Attorney-General, Patterson repeatedly “frustrated and opposed” attempts by African-Americans to have Brown v. Board of Education (the Supreme Court decision that struck down segregated public schools) enforced. As governor, Patterson “promised [that] if a school is ordered to be integrated, it will be closed down,” and he had black students who staged a sit-in at Alabama State University expelled.

Sounds like a certain Republican president who wants professional athletes fired for expressing their right of free speech! And then, of course, Alabama also gave us the immortal white supremacist, George Wallace, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions’ spiritual godfather.

The mainstream media claim is that this Strange-Moore showdown portends some kind of internecine war within the Republican Party “that could undermine their best-laid plans to defeat Democrats in 2018” by draining financial resources away from the general election into the primaries.

But that argument doesn’t hold water. America has clearly entered a post-two party era in which primaries on the left and the right are a given. (Just ask Hillary Clinton.) There will be primaries regardless of what happened in Alabama or anyplace else.