Anonymous Woman's Wonderful Act Of Kindness To 25 Firefighters Goes Viral

An anonymous woman selflessly treated a group of around 25 hungry firefighters to a meal in Southern California on Saturday.

The unidentified woman secretly picked up their $355.22 tab at a Denny’s restaurant in Colton to show her appreciation for them battling a brush blaze in the nearby La Loma Hills.

The stranger also forked out for a $50 tip and treated future crews who were expected to pass through the eatery to $100 worth of desserts. The firefighters only found out about her generosity when they went to settle the check.

More than 100 crew members from various local departments spent almost five-and-a-half hours bringing the blaze, nicknamed “La Cadena,” under control.

It is believed to have begun at around 12:30 p.m. and at one point spread across 70-acres.