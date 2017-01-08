Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo looked very dapper while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday. The actors, who play the ultimate foursome of friends on the Netflix hit, were all smiles as they mingled with Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars of film and TV.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Their co-star Millie Bobby Brown ― Eleven, duh! ― walked the red carpet solo. (She said she couldn’t walk with the boys since her car arrived late.) Brown posed for photographers in a short, silver sequined dress.

Venturelli via Getty Images

Venturelli via Getty Images

“Stranger Things” is nominated for Best Television Series, Drama. Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers on the series, is also nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama.