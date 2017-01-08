ENTERTAINMENT

'Stranger Things' Kids Already Look Like Winners On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Eleven gets an 11 out of 10.

The “Stranger Things” kids, once again, stole the show. 

Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo looked very dapper while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday. The actors, who play the ultimate foursome of friends on the Netflix hit, were all smiles as they mingled with Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars of film and TV. 

Their co-star Millie Bobby Brown ― Eleven, duh! ― walked the red carpet solo. (She said she couldn’t walk with the boys since her car arrived late.) Brown posed for photographers in a short, silver sequined dress.

“Stranger Things” is nominated for Best Television Series, Drama. Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers on the series, is also nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama. 

