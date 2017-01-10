The 'Stranger Things' Kids Took Selfies With ALL The Stars At The Golden Globes

The youngest cast members of “Stranger Things” are A-list stars in their own right. But even they couldn’t resist being star-struck during Sunday’s 2017 Golden Globe Awards.
Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the beloved Eleven in the Golden Globe-nominated Netflix show, took full advantage of her own star power to get the most epic collection of celebrity selfies during the awards weekend.
She snagged photos with more than 30 stars in the past few days, including Pharrell Williams, Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Jonah Hill, Priyanka Chopra, Ryan Gosling, two of the three Jonas brothers and Blake Lively, to name a few.
We’re not sure who’s more lucky ― Brown or the celebs who had the opportunity to take a picture with the talented 12-year-old?
And Brown’s co-stars weren’t far behind Eleven’s otherworldly selfie game.
Caleb McLaughlin, aka Lucas Sinclair, came in a close second, nabbing photo opps with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Tracee Ellis Ross, Keke Palmer and Kerry Washington.
Noah Schnapp (who plays Will) snapped a solo photo with Amy Schumer and her date, while Gaten Matarazzo (aka Dustin) got his moment with the one and only Al Roker.
(Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show, played it cool and just posted a picture of the cast taken by the professionals at Getty Images.)
Celebrities at the Golden Globes didn’t waste any of their precious time with the “Stranger Things” talent either.
Anna Kendrick, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon and Schumer (yes, again) were proud to share their selfies with the undeniably lovable kids.
These snaps make one thing clear: The “Stranger Things” stars have mastered the art of the awards show.
