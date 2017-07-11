'Stranger Things' Season 2 Has A Premiere Date And A 'Sinister' Synopsis

It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

Matt and Ross Duffer, the show’s co-creators, have dropped more specific hints about the new season, saying it will pick up one year after the events of Season 1, with Will Byer (Noah Schnapp) suffering post-traumatic stress disorder, Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour) addressing the mysterious events and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) dating an old high-school classmate played by Sean Astin.

“People want explanations for all that, so while we have answers for all this, what we really wanted to get from this first season is that this gate opens to this other dimension,” he continued. “What it really boils down to is, Will is in there and we have to get him back. The hope was that, because we resolved that, the first season will be satisfying to people and work as a stand-alone. Hopefully we get to go back and explore more of this stuff.”