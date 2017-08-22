This Is Spine-Tingling Good News For 'Stranger Things' Fans

There’s plenty of “Stranger” danger ahead ― and that’s the best horrifying news we’ve heard in a while.

The creators of “Stranger Things” confirmed to Vulture that the Netflix hit will have a third season, and likely one more after that.

“We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross Duffer said in an interview posted Sunday.

“We just have to keep adjusting the story,” added his brother and writing partner, Matt Duffer. “Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.”

The second season of the show, about kids and the sinister goings-on in a small Indiana town during the 1980s, is scheduled to premiere Oct. 27.

Reports of a third season have circulated for some time, and the clip above shows cast member David Harbour letting a comment about a “third season” slip out a few days ago. Still, it’s satisfying to get verification from the guys who actually make the show.