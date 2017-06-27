Strangers Buy Car For Man Who Walks Miles To Work Each Day

Total strangers have made one 20-year-old’s daily commute a heck of a lot easier.

A generous group of people in Rockwall, Texas, surprised Justin Korva ― whom many of them had never even met ― with a brand-new Toyota Camry on Friday.

They banded together after discovering he walked 3 miles to and from work at Taco Casa each day. In a video that’s going viral, Korva’s reaction was priceless:

“It’s just an instant blessing, an instant surprise,” Korva told Fox 4 of the gift.

Local resident Andy Mitchell decided to bring people together to buy Korva his own vehicle after recently offering him a ride to work.

Inspired by Korva’s determination to work hard and make something of himself, Mitchell installed a donation box at a restaurant, which raised the cash needed to buy the Camry in less than a week.

It’s unclear exactly how much money was raised, but a new Camry can retail for about $23,000. They also paid for a $500 gas card, two years of oil changes and one year of car insurance for Korva. HuffPost has reached out for further information.