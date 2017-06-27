Strangers Buy Car For Man Who Walks Miles To Work Each Day

Total strangers have made one 20-year-old’s daily commute a heck of a lot easier.
A generous group of people in Rockwall, Texas, surprised Justin Korva ― whom many of them had never even met ― with a brand-new Toyota Camry on Friday.
They banded together after discovering he walked 3 miles to and from work at Taco Casa each day. In a video that’s going viral, Korva’s reaction was priceless:
“It’s just an instant blessing, an instant surprise,” Korva told Fox 4 of the gift.
Local resident Andy Mitchell decided to bring people together to buy Korva his own vehicle after recently offering him a ride to work.
Inspired by Korva’s determination to work hard and make something of himself, Mitchell installed a donation box at a restaurant, which raised the cash needed to buy the Camry in less than a week.
It’s unclear exactly how much money was raised, but a new Camry can retail for about $23,000. They also paid for a $500 gas card, two years of oil changes and one year of car insurance for Korva. HuffPost has reached out for further information.
Mitchell’s wife, Mandi Morton Mitchell, broadcast the moment they presented Korva with his new set of wheels on Facebook Live, as seen above.
