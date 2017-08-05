STRAPDOOR: A 3D Web VR Startup

At the end of 2014, Jawad Essadki, Founder and CEO of Strapdoor, was frustrated with obtrusive web content. He was especially annoyed by ads and online suggestions. He began wondering about the possibility of browsing the web in a videogame-like experience. As with most good entrepreneurs, he built something to scratch his own itch. Strapdoor was born in 2015.

Jawad Essadki

Starting with a big enthusiasm for 3D web, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, Strapdoor focused on enabling web browsing in a fun, practical, and intuitive way. Strapdoor is dedicated to making online shopping a more realistic and tangible experience rather than the mundane experience consumers currently use. Through a 3D technology and true VR experience, visitors can navigate a website as if they were actually there in real time.

The name Strapdoor reflects a new 3D doorway to strap all the internet content. It offers a visual consolidation platform for the web to users tired with flat 2D web pages, developers who want to build 3D web apps, and businesses who want to license Strapdoor technology to differentiate their web presence.

“We aim at becoming an engine that facilitates 3D Web computing that includes virtual reality to put the user back in the center of the web experience,” Essadki said.

Strapdoor is launching its official 3D WebVR portal in a global worldwide launch party On July 28th at 7pm at the Upload VR Collective in San Francisco, and the 29th of July at 11am in Tokyo in Yotsuya District. The rest of the world can watch through their livestream or in a virtual event hosted by Strapdoor on their partner company Alt Space VR.

Life is exciting, both online and offline.