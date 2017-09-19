Clean Plates, Contributor Clean Plates provides engaging, actionable, delicious healthy content that focuses on clean food for the body, mind, soul and planet. Through authoritative experts, yummy recipes, and mouth-watering videos, we provide accessible ways to make feeling and looking good simple and fun.

Strawberry-Basil Ice Pops

09/19/2017 10:20 am ET

Published on Clean Plates

  • SERVES: 6
  • PREP TIME: 15M

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ lbs. strawberries, hulled and sliced (about 4 cups)
  • 2 Tbsp. chia seeds
  • 1 to 3 Tbsp. raw honey
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar or lemon juice
  • Pinch of salt

Directions

  1. Place all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth (start with 1 Tbsp. honey, then taste and add more as needed). Pour into ice-pop molds, add sticks and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.

