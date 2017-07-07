Strawberry Ice Cream (Vegan + Crohn's Friendly)

You will need:
- 4 frozen bananas
- 4-5 fresh or frozen strawberries
- optional: plant based milk or water
Directions:
1. Freeze bananas for at least 4 hours
2. Place bananas and strawberries in blender or food processor
3. Blend until desired consistency is achieved
4. If too thick or not blending properly, slowly add milk or water
5. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
