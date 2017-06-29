Stray Dog Earns Symphony Of Laughs For Interrupting Orchestra

This dog is a fur-tuoso.
Watch the pooch wander on stage to join the Vienna Chamber Orchestra in Turkey recently with a rousing yawn.
The chill pup got laughs and applause. And one lucky violinist got a best friend ― at least for the moment.
We’re not sure what drew the dog onstage ― maybe a love of Mendelssohn?
Turkish pianist and composer Fazil Say gave the dog’s impromptu performance the ultimate compliment.
