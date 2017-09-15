The Best Shows To Stream On Amazon Right Now

“One Mississippi” leads for the second week in a row on this weekly recommendation list for what to stream on Amazon each week.

For the weekend of Sept. 15, Streamline is once again recommending the show critics are praising in its second season; the focus is far less on creator Tig Notaro’s own life and instead tackles the big-picture issues America is facing today. “One Mississippi” is also the newest show on this list, followed by “The Tick,” which has enjoyed a positive reception since it debuted.

Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.

#1. One Mississippi Season 2 Release: Sept. 8, 2017

Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.



Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.



Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country. Amazon #2. The Tick Season 1 Release: Aug. 25, 2017

Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.



Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.



Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, that plays with the genre, will feel tiresome. Amazon #3. I Love Dick Season 1 Release: May 12, 2017

Plot: A couple's relationship is tested.



Pro: This show finds comedy in stories about nuanced sexuality that often don't get told on television.



Con: If you really loved Jill Soloway's other show, "Transparent," this might be a slight letdown. Amazon #4. Comrade Detective Season 1 Release: Aug. 3, 2017

Plot: A meandering buddy cop satire.



Pro: The poster tagline is "Channing Tatum Presents." Also Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jenny Slate are in this.



Con: Six hours is a long commitment for a parody of 1980s cop stories. Amazon #5. Transparent Season 3 Release: Sept. 23, 2016

Plot: Siblings embrace parent's trans identity.



Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.



Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes. Amazon #6. Catastrophe Season 3 Finale: April 4, 2017

Plot: Parents try being good parents.



Pro: It's interesting that this show is now so beloved by critics that Rob Delaney isn't known as that Twitter guy anymore.



Con: It's a bit mindless compared to other shows you could be watching. Hulu #7. The Man in the High Castle Season 2 Release: Dec. 16, 2016

Plot: Nazis actually rule the world.



Pro: What better time to watch a series about fighting Nazis in America than now? Especially one that won't make you cry about the current state of humanity.



Con: It's kind of a mess narratively. Also, maybe it actually feels too real. Amazon #8. Red Oaks Season 2 Finale: Nov. 11, 2016

Plot: A tennis player figures out life.



Pro: If you like tennis, the 1980s and sex, this might be for you. The cast is good.



Con: As a sex comedy set in a previous time period, it's not exactly an original concept. Amazon

And here are a dozen other recommended shows currently on the service:

Much of the HBO library is in on Amazon, including: “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Deadwood,” “Flight of the Conchords,” “Girls,” “Veep” and “The Wire.”