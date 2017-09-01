Stream On! Nacos returns plus plenty of great streaming video this weekend

Some great holiday binge watching programs being offered this weekend

One of Netflix most popular series is back for their third season. Narcos is about drug lord Pablo Escobar and the law enforcement officers who tracked him down. Both season one and two of this outstanding drama series created by the creative minds of Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro, has ten episodes each so if you need to catch up there is plenty of things to binge. It is hardly a spoiler alert here as we know in season two Escobar was killed. We don’t expect a Bobby Ewing return, but we do get an idea where the show is going.

“Rise of a New Empire.” Is the focus of the new trailer as we now move on to see how the Cali Cartel in the Colombian drug trade takes over the game with Escobar out of the picture.

Acorn offers a great new drama The Governor, from the creator of Prime Suspect, the U.S. debut of the 1995-1996 British drama starring two-time Oscar-nominee Janet McTeer (Tumbleweeds, The Honourable Woman, Albert Nobbs) as Helen Hewitt, the first woman put in charge of Barfield, a maximum security prison that had been nearly destroyed by a disastrous riot. Despite being greeted with open hostility by inmates and little enthusiasm by prison staff, she is determined to clean up the place. The series guest stars Oscar®-nominee Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda), Eamonn Walker (Chicago Fire, Oz), and Idris Elba (Luther) in one of his first roles. (12 EPS)

Also, there are many Doc Martin fans out there, myself included. It's Always Sunny in Portwenn. After 13 years of production and 8 series, the cast and crew reflect on their time in Port Isaac working on Doc Martin and the family dynamic the team has created. This exclusive documentary goes behind the scenes of the all-new episodes of Doc Martin in this sneak peek at Series 8.

BritBox, is rolling out a strong mystery series The Ruth Rendell Mysteries, the next chapter, was for nearly 13 years one of the most watched shows in England. It showcases many stars who each week show up to help solve the many very entertaining mysteries.

Also of note is of course Hulu rolls out some great binge worthy items starting this weekend with the final season of The Mindy Project, classic films like The Silence Of The Lambs, and, well, the complete series of Full House leading the way.