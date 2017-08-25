Stream On! The Tick leads a strong group of streaming shows this weekend!

Today, Amazon Prime Video has released the first six episodes of The Tick, a series crafted from the clever mind of Ben Edlund and based on the superhero comic that he created.

We have seen a few incarnations of The Tick but this time it might just be worthy of following. The good news is that Edlund, who has also written for Firefly, Angel, and Supernatural, seems to have a better understanding of how to run a show that people want to watch.

Such was not the case when his superhero creation first hit the small screen on an animated series that lasted for three seasons starting in 1994; the second a short-lived but much-celebrated live-action series starring Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld) but again it was a miss with the fans.

However, over 30 years since Edlund created him as a character, The Tick is returning for his third TV series, this time on Amazon Prime, with British comedic actor Peter Serafinowicz (Spy) in the title role.

He is joined by Arthur (Griffin Newman), develops in a more linear and coherent fashion than it did before, with a more well-defined nemesis (the Terror, played by Jackie Earle Haley).

The Tick is worth a try and it really is fun if you watch the 2001 show that was not a slick, it was campy and funny. We have seen the first episode and it is interesting enough to make you want to see more.

BritBox the BBC/ITV owned streaming service offers a very interesting documentary that is well worth the look. It is a well-written documentary called Girls with Autism.

Autism is an overwhelmingly male diagnosis but new research has revealed that females are better able to hide their symptoms. Limpsfield Grange, a unique boarding school for autistic girls, is trying to change perceptions.

This is a fantastic and special program that should be seen by everyone.

Speaking of British television, I want to watch the Acorn show The Good Karma Hospital. The show features the talented Dr. Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia, Game of Thrones), who wants ng to escape a broken relationship and a stressful career in the United Kingdom.

So, she takes a job in India for a major life change. Although she applied to work at a modern urban clinic, Ruby ends up at the overcrowded and underfunded Good Karma Hospital run by the formidable Dr. Lydia Fonseca (Amanda Redman, New Tricks).

After the initial culture shock, Ruby learns to deal with the hospital’s demanding schedule and many eccentric inhabitants, including her enigmatic colleague, Dr. Gabriel Varma (James Floyd, Falcón), and nearby beach bar owner, Greg (Neil Morrissey, Line of Duty). As she adjusts to the challenges of her new role in rural India, Ruby begins to realize that the rundown medical outpost may be just what she needs to jump-start her life.

“A welcome kaleidoscope of character and color” (TellyBinge.co.uk), this heartwarming drama also stars Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), Philip Jackson (Agatha Christie’s Poirot), and Darshan Jariwala (Sense8).

This is a good binger for those of us who love good British television.

Netflix is our last stop today and the show disjoined, a truly well done show if you like quirky TV like I do. Kathy Bates, an outstanding actress stars as pot activist Ruth Whitefeather Feldman. She runs a medical marijuana dispensary while encouraging her loyal patients to chill out and enjoy the high life.