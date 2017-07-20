Stream On! YouTube TV expands while BritBox debutes Dunkirk

Stream On! BritBox and YouTube TV top the news

YouTube TV is headed to Florida and plenty of other cities nationwide in a big announcement coming Thursday. Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne were two of ten more markets that now have access to their new cord-cutting offering.

Joining the Florida group of cities are Washington, DC, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Charlotte, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

The YouTube TV streaming service debuted in February and launched in April, giving users 40 channels, including local ABC, CBS FOX and NBC networks and popular cable channels like ESPN and FX for $35 a month.

They join Sling, Hulu, Sony PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, as cord cutting options to cable. You Tube TV is offering a free one-month trial that includes YouTube Red, their noncommercial channel that has original content not offered anywhere else.

Two new shows are being added to one of our favorite streaming video services. BritBox has two wonderful options that dropped this week that is worthy of your time for some binging this weekend.

Let’s start with the very talented Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch in one of his earlier roles. Tonight, marks the United States premier of an outstanding BBC series.

Dunkirk is a super documentary that is voiced by James Bond star, Timothy Dalton. The program shines a spotlight on Dunkirk in May 1940 must go down as one of the greatest escapes of all time. The BBC docudrama, offers unique perspectives using archive footage, maps, CGI and commentary.

Meanwhile, a great guilty pleasure is more Jonathan Creek, it is a fun show and worth your time, I promise you will get hooked.

Seasons 2-4 (BritBox Premiere) – The most-watched series from the month of June, BritBox expands its Creek catalogue in July with the second, third and fourth seasons in which Alan Davies stars as a magician often called in to solve puzzling murders. We expect that soon all seven seasons of the quirky sleuth as BritBox continues to expand their very impressive portfolio.