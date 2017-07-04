Tom Falco, Contributor Writer / cartoonist

Street art in the form of crochet trees

07/04/2017 04:17 pm ET

Tom Falco
Crocheted light pole.

I was walking down Christopher Street in Greenwich Village, NYC on July 4 and noticed these cool tree cozies. They are sort of vigilante art, where they just appear in the middle of the night. Most were on Christopher at Bedford. The first one I noticed was the barber pole made from the crocheted yarn, but then I noticed the barber pole, which is usually red and white, had blue in it, then realized it was a perfect red, white and blue for July 4th.

I particularly like the tree with the crocheted roses on it. So cool.

Tom Falco
Crocheted roses on a tree.
Tom Falco
Crocheted roses on a tree on Christopher Street, Greenwich Village, NYC.
Tom Falco
Up close, crocheted roses.
Tom Falco
Crochted trees at Christopher and Bedford in Greenwich Village, NYC.
Tom Falco
Vigilante crocheted trees up close.
Tom Falco
More crochet on Christopher Street, NYC.
Tom Falco
Christopher Street, Greenwich Village, New York City.

