Street Photography In Troubled Times: Social Action Or Self-Indulgence?

I’ve become known, so it seems, as an opinionated writer in the genre of street photography. It’s true, I don’t mince words or obfuscate issues for the sake of protecting the innocent. I feel there are plenty of those writers in the ranks. Therefore, if you’re feelings are easily hurt, or you take generalized opinions too personally, you’re better off reading another writer and I’m happy to have you do so. That said, I intend to break tradition here. I don’t want to ram any opinion down your throat in this piece, rather, what I’d like to do in this article is merely pose some questions - provide some food for thought. This does not mean that I don’t have my own thoughts on how one might go about answering these questions, I do, but I’d rather not illuminate that part of the discussion in this particular article. Now, to be sure, my tone will lead some to suspect that I feel as though street photography is a worthless act in the modern world. This is not true. I’m merely pressuring the notion, playing the devil’s advocate, to instigate thought. I really don’t know the answer to the question posed in the title, do you?

More than a few times in the past year or two I have stopped photographing the streets. There is no single reason for this, not that I can identify anyway. Rather, I’ve stopped for different reasons at different times - artistic block, lackluster technology (no new exciting gear - hence my turn toward disposables), and because I have doubted the value of photographing the street. It is that last reason that we’re going to seek to amplify here. Is there any value in photographing the street (as a self-proclaimed street photographer) in an age when everyone seemingly photographs everything? Are we able to see new things in an age when everyone has seen everything photographed - some things more times than one can count? I could care less if I ever see another umbrella, puddle, shadow, pair of feet, shoes or socks, or an Asian girl on a cell phone ever again. My ability - never mind my interest - to “see” photographs with this subject matter has diminished almost entirely. Turning from the notion of photographic familiarity and subject matter ubiquity, one also needs to question the sheer act of roaming the streets with a camera and indulging in the act of photographing everything and nothing with the idea that someone - anyone - will be interested in the results at a time when the world seeming requires so much more of us.

Photographers engaged in documenting a wedding or a news event, even those photographers who are engaged for portraits, can all find some justification while behind their lens. If nothing else, someone else has requested the work and is paying them to produce it - they are, for lack of a better term, making a living. This is not the case with those of us who photograph the street. No one makes a living doing this kind of photography. If they do, they likely make it from peripheral activities, namely, teaching others how to produce more of the same - a kind of false economy. No, those of us on the street are indulging ourselves and many of us, myself included, believe we are producing work that someone cares about in some fundamental way, despite our near universal inability to interest galleries, publishers, or even buyers in our end product. There is a rich psychological dissertation here, but I will leave that work to someone else. However, I suspect there are common psychosocial indicators across street photographers of both sexes and all ages, races, localities etc. Susan Sontag, perhaps one of the brightest intellectuals to ever take up the subject of photography, may well have been onto something in her positing the idea that the camera is a sublimation of the gun. Indeed, this is a discussion for another article.

One of the basic questions I want to leave you with is the question of whether one does anything for one’s society in wielding a camera in the streets for the sake of photographing strangers? You might rightly respond by asking whether the painter contributes to her society by covering her canvas with paint, or the old man next door by tending to his tomatoes. Indeed, we cannot all be nurses, teachers, police officers or doctors. And, surely even the people employed in these noble professions take time to tend tomatoes or collect stamps. This is a near certainty, yes. I agree. Yet, street photography’s only real importance - to the world more broadly - is seemingly that it records “life in the moment”. This is the refrain we hear in defense of the genre most often. This act of recording and showing “life in the moment” was interesting and even important in an era when only “photographers” had access to cameras - in times when the average person only saw photographs made by others, by professionals and serious amateurs. That era is gone. What is the value in photographing “life in the moment” for others (or even one’s self) in an age when every moment is photographed by everyone?

This brings me to a couple of fundamental final questions: Can street photography sustain itself, philosophically, going forward? More importantly, perhaps, is the question of whether such a seemingly futile and benign activity should survive in a world where our attention is needed for so many more important acts? Can we, as we evolve as humans, remain content in our self-indulgent and decadent activities - like photographing strangers on the sidewalk - in the face of our world’s looming demise? Certainly, there are days when such realities prevent me from being able to pick up my camera and take to the streets with any degree of seriousness. As a matter of fact, on such days I feel embarrassed to be seen with a camera on the street should anything think that I believe what I am doing is somehow valuable or important. So, is street photography a dumb waste of time, or an important act of documenting life? With the Doomsday Clock at 2.5 minutes to midnight, the closest it’s been since 1953 with the invention of thermonuclear warfare, do the answers to these questions even matter?