Strength Of Mind - Justin Paperny

Developing strength of mind is crucial to overcoming any challenge in life.
On today’s episode, Justin Paperny, who was once in prison for making bad decisions, is going to share his experience and tell us how he was able to build strength of mind and persevere through the tough days. He made himself whole again, despite all the odds being against him.
According to Justin, we need to embrace perspective and rejections, which will get us closer to our goals.
Listen to the full episode on Thriving Launch
