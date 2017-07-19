Strength Through Adversity - Dan Millman

Finding strength through adversity is a crucial life skill to develop because it brings us greater strength and perspective, wisdom, and compassion.
On this episode, Dan Millman, a former world champion gymnast and the best-selling author of the book, The Way of the Peaceful Warrior, talks about what it means to be a peaceful warrior and how we can live as peaceful warriors every day.
Dan’s book helps open people up to the possibilities since each one of us has a yearning to understand life’s bigger picture.
Listen to the full episode on Thriving Launch
