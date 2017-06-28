Stress? Anxiety? This does not have to be YOUR PROBLEM! The 7 Steps to follow to Reprogam Your Subconscious & Have a Life of SUCCESS!

Stress affects each and every cell in the human body... Stress destroys the immune system as well as all the major organs… Stress is toxic to your body.

Do you often find yourself dealing with a sense of oppression that clings to your chest? Do you often get up of a morning and find yourself without stimulus or with an outlook of zero positivity or enthusiasm? Do you find that everything weighs on you, and you find yourself asking three thousand impossible questions about what you have to do?…

If it is better to just do the job that you are postponing from day to day, or push it back to tomorrow; and, give priority to the last request you received from a friend? Do you find that you are mentally questioning ongoing and different strategies on how to organize a meeting with that particular person: whether in business or pleasure? Do you often find that your mind is always crowded with questions, doubts and that your chest is crushed and you are short of breath?...

You are caught in the centre of a STRESS vortex and this creates anxiety!

But, neither STRESS nor ANXIETY are responsible for your malaise or uneasiness… The doubts and indecision that you live within, means that you are not capable of making the right decisions. You have entered the vortex of doubt and uncertainty, because you have left room for these mental programs to register in your subconscious: programs that are undermining your freedom, spontaneity and your true essence.

You have allowed the internal voices that have been recorded in your subconscious, often during moments of weakness and vulnerability; or even before: from during your childhood – voices that continually reproach you for the lack of recognition or value you have not received… The voice that allows YOU to take the upper hand.

You have left room within you, for what was repeated to you during the early years of your life, or have embedded a deep personal devaluation of yourself, through what you have experienced.

As a child, especially between the ages of three to seven, the brain behaves like an absorbent sponge, and records everything. These are the years when a child learns everything: to recognize their parents, their affections, to enjoy pleasure through smell, taste, nursing, touch, all senses; and to walk and speak.

The mind of a child learns to feel pleasure, how and when to feel gratification… Then, as a child you learn to relate to the world: friends, teachers and others - to understand what you need to do.

Above all else, the brain of a child still lives in a state of theta, delta and alpha waves - where it is ‘plastic’. A child’s brain is primarily active in the right hemisphere; where: perception, creativity and sensory are the main sources - in conjunction with the ‘Universal Consciousness’ and ‘Quantum Field’.

By growing up, the direct link between the right hemisphere of the brain and the Universal Consciousness is lost; especially in what is known as the ‘western civilization’.

You can remain in the childhood state: receive stimuli, positivity, maintain the activation of the rational part of your brain; where, you can continue to be creative!

But, this is often not the case… You often feel that you are wrong. So, say goodbye: to what you feel, what you think and what you really like.

Stress begins to take hold!