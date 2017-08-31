Stretch Your Summer-to-Fall Wardrobe

While my kids are transitioning well to the start of school and are all set with their back-to-school clothes, I’m the one with the dilemma. This time of year I face my closet, with the barely 60-degree mornings and blazingly-hot afternoons, and I wonder if wearing my shorts is actually inappropriate.

Don’t get me wrong. When fall comes, I fully embrace the fashion offerings right down to my shoes, but it’s this strange, in-between weather stage when I weep over the end of summer.

I can’t help it. I’m a Californian nomad living on the East Coast, currently wearing a bateau stripe top in short shorts and barefoot, typing next to her deck petunias.

So how to stretch my beloved summer wardrobe of barely-there dresses and capri pants and even shoulder-baring favorites into fall trends? Here we go.

THE CHIC JACKET

Deri Company

Whether a Moto or an embellished bomber, fall’s fitted jacket is your perfect answer to cold-shoulder tops, graphic-T’s and dresses.

DARK FLORALS

Coeur de Vague

Aster

Given the number of designers like Prabal Gurung, Oscar de la Renta and Erdem drawn to dark florals, find ones in your wardrobe with a darker hued background and give them new life paired with a turtleneck, cardigan or laced, long-sleeved separate.

THE DUSTER

LA Designers

So named for its hem length that “dusts” the floor, this long sweater is a cozy addition to Capri pants, leggings or a favorite pair of jeans to add warmth and serves as a lighter version of outerwear before you bust out the down jacket or parka.

LAYERED T-SHIRTS

Crazy Dog

The graphic T was the billboard of summer for any political or fun statement you wanted to make. To keep the conversation going, layer it up with sweaters, a scarf or long, fringed jacket.

CHUNKY KNIT

Fobya