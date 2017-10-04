Stroboscopic Self-Portraits, Mermaids and Lake Dances

Art Filmmaker Lyndsay Bloom Fashions an International Following with Incredible Shorts

There is a technical acuity in Lindsay Bloom’s film and photography. It is sharp and focused. But thematically, there is wonder, a witness to a world unfolding in its own dynamic and questioning of the polemic of the advancement of feminism in the 21st Century. We talk about her work which is an offshoot of her grandmother Lynne Bloom, an artist in her own who passed away before Lindsay was born. She says of the first artist Bloom’s work, “It’s like abstract expressionism. The greatest influence on me was my grandmother’s work - her name was Lynne Bloom. I grew up with her work in my house. I would love to make a show of all her paintings. She raised her children and never really made a go of her career but she he did send slides to the MOMA (the Museum of Modern Art).”

Lindsay Bloom - self-portrait Stroboscopic Self-Portrait

Lyndsay Ellis Bloom Lyndsay Ellis Bloom’s grandmother Lynne Bloom was an artist in the 20th century and influences her granddaughter’s work and ambitions

Lyndsay Ellis Bloom’s parents have also been instrumental in her development - they met while doing their doctorates in psychology. Her father, a market researcher and photographer hobby wise would often take the young Bloom to museums where she would imagine her grandmother’s work belonged. Her work, however, is a search for meaning that is not only broader but universal. In fact, she says, “art is the search for meaning. I think with each piece to discover something new and learn something new.” The theme of family, configures significantly into Lyndsay’s work, photographing and filming her sister Jessica Bloom Di Blasio in work that is at once familiar and foreign, revealing and exposing the mystery in our ordinary day to day lives.

Her most recent art films have taken her around the world for residency and gallery showings. She says, of one of her favorite works, a 25-day expedition with Scripps Oceanography, “they paid me to be an ocean researcher and flew me from Taiwan to Palau. Me and these other four students were working on computers to collect data from the ocean measuring data, density and fluorescence.”

“I made a film documenting the whole time. It was more of a documentary rather than fiction but we had so much fun making it. We were out there twenty five days and on the last day I wanted to make the mermaid film. The mermaid I was thinking about was the little mermaid - it’s not so much feminist as it was fun. But what’s the difference. Feminism is fun for me. This film was my thesis film and starred my friend Angeli who performed.” Lyndsay is constantly collaborating with other artists and creatives to manifest space and work particular to her avant garde expressions. Similar to the poet Pablo Neruda’s celebrated work, her’s is an ode to the masterpiece of everyday living and siphoning the extraordinary from the ordinary. Her work, is also homage to film making itself where she explores cinematic conventions, narrative forms and alternatives to traditional narratives or methods of working.

Lyndsay Bloom Angie, 2014, 16mm, b/w, silent, 2:50 min. with Angela Jennings

Lyndsay Bloom’s influences include those of Babette Mangolte and Jennifer Reeves, with whom she has served as an assistant.

Bloom's work has been screened The 9th Berlin International Directors Lounge, Peras De Olmo-Ars Continua in Buenos Aires, Pleasure Dome in Toronto, Fylkingen in Stockholm, SOMA in Mexico City, Brooklyn's Microscope Gallery, The Harvard Film Archive, Birch Aquarium and The Martin Johnson House at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, The San Diego Art Institute and The Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego, Artists’ Television Access in San Francisco, UCLA’s New Wight Gallery and Commonwealth & Council in Los Angeles, CineMarfa and The Austin Film Society.

Lyndsay Bloom letterpressing 16mm at the Atheneaum Art Center for what she calls “camera-less filmmaking”