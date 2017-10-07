Strong Leadership in South Asia

With all of the uncertainty and fear in the world right now, I wanted to take some time to talk about a great leader who I don’t feel gets enough credit for all the good he has done. As those who know me are aware, Lahore is my birth city and I grew up there. It is also the birthplace and home of current Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. I don't always keep up to date on Pakistani Politics, but having been born in Lahore which is the largest city in Punjab I always try to follow what is going on as best as I can.​ The majority of the population comes from Punjab, compared to the other provinces.​ I met CM Sharif when he was elected a few years back and again in 2013.

I have found Chief Minister Sharif to be incredibly practical and transparent. This is not an easy task being how deep the bureaucracy goes in Pakistan, but to his credit, Sharif has largely found a way to navigate around that bureaucracy and deliver on the promises he made to his people.​ He is considered to be the most hard-working chief minister and is respected by leadership in the other provinces, as well as international diplomats. ​

Women have had much more rights than many Middle Eastern countries and under Sharif, women’s rights have been advanced to an even greater degree. Sharif’s leadership has led to more women than ever being educated and an environment which has allowed women to freely live their lives and take part in everyday tasks like shopping​,​ participating into job openin​g​s​,​ and driving, rights that are either limited or non-existent for women in countries like Saudi Arabia. ​Under his administration, for the first time, minorities in Pakistan are getting their fair share to serve in the government. There are Sikh parliamentarians elected and serving in the Punjab Assembly. ​

Since much of the country is poor, child labor has been an issue and a tough one to deal with. However, with Sharif at the helm, child labor has been largely on the decline and poor children have been re-directed from sweatshops and brick killons, to schools. Sharif believes children should not be denied an education because they come from a poor family and he has done an excellent job of providing educational opportunities to the poor. Healthcare is a major issue too in terms of affordability and Shehbaz Sharif has made great strides towards ensuring ​care is improved in Punjab while poor people are not turned away because of an inability to pay. The hospital system is by no means complete yet, but it has made excellent progress since Sharif has been in charge.

Shehbaz Sharif has also exhibited great respect for the judiciary and the rule of law, the hallmark of any properly governed society. Along those lines, he also did a fantastic job of building up P​unjab's infrastructure which is crucial for economic development. Sharif has been tough when he has had to be - making National Security and Military Strength as a major priority – but he has also shown a great ability to exercise diplomatic relations to the neighboring countries.​ Under his leadership, the energy crisis and transportation has improved.