Struggling with Motivation? Do This.

By MaryEllen Tribby

Are you struggling with staying motivated?

You know what you want, but let's be honest. Sticking with it can be tough.

You may just need a little inspiration to keep plowing ahead, but what can you do?

Inspire yourself!

That is why I've pulled together the following list of ten easy ways to find some motivation.

1. Read inspiring stories on blogs, in magazines or in books. Red about others who have achieved the same goal you are seeking. Or watch motivational videos on YouTube.

2. Start saving things that inspire you - maybe it's photos from Facebook or motivational quotes. Save these on your computer so you can pull them up when you are having a particularly rough day.

3. Take classes or join a seminar about motivation and goals.

4. Make a list of the small successes you've achieved already. Each small step moved you closer to your goal.

5. Upgrade your tools. Sometimes just having new toys to play with can inspire your next step. For example, if you want to be a photographer, get rid of your point and shoot and get a good camera or upgrade your iPhone.

6. Do something fun that falls in line with your goal. For example, if you are writing a novel, then take time to write a short story for a break or visit the place your book is set.

7. Take a class or follow a tutorial on something new that pertains to your goal. Udemy is an online site that offers tons of online courses on nearly every subject.

8. Create an inspiration vision board or notebook. You can use Pinterest for this or good old-fashioned paper and images. Find images online or in magazines of what you want your success to look like. If you are trying to lose weight, find images of healthy foods, exercises you want to try, and new sports you want to learn. Include the new clothes you will wear when you reach your goal size.

9. Fantasize about what your life will be like in a month or a year from now when you've achieved your goal. What does it look like? How do you feel? What are you wearing? Who are you associating with? Get detailed in your imagination.

10. Surround yourself with motivated positive people to be inspired by what they are doing. You are the sum of the five people you spend the most time around. Make that time count.

However, there will be times when you just can't seem to pull yourself out of your funk - even with these ideas. So then what can you do?

Remember that no one can do everything on their own, so ask others for help. The best times to ask for help are when:

You fail. You worked hard at your goal, but hit a snag and ended up failing. It can be a big blow to your motivation. Now is the perfect time to ask an accountability partner for support. They will encourage you and help you get motivated to try again. Accountability partners can be colleagues, your significant other, your coach or members of your mastermind group.

You are overwhelmed. If you are on a diet, for example, you might be overwhelmed with the bad choices that you get bombarded with daily. This is the time to ask a friend or family member to help you make the right choices and keep you motivated to stop when that doughnut stares you in the face. You lose interest in the daily steps. Sometimes the steps to reaching your goal can be mundane and boring. It's hard to stay motivated when this happens. This is a good time to remember the big picture and why you set this goal in the first place. Talk to others about your project to help you regain some enthusiasm and motivation.

Asking for help doesn't mean you will never succeed. As a matter of fact according to recent studies it means you are 65% more likely to achieve your goal!

Whenever you start a new goal or a new project, it's really easy to be motivated. But along the way you might lose your motivation to continue. By creating your own tool box of inspiration tricks AND asking for help when you are stuck, you can get yourself back on track.