Strut to the Academy of Music in Philadelphia this week to see Kinky Boots

Kinky Boots, the smash-hit show and 2013 Tony Award Best Musical winner, is on stage in Philadelphia through October 8, 2017 at the gorgeous Academy of Music. Merging the talents of four-time Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (book) and Grammy® Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper (Tony Award-winner for Best Score for Kinky Boots), the show is a fabulous production of dancing, singing, comedy and costume design.

Kinky Boots takes the audience from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton in the UK to the glamorous catwalks of Milan, Italy. The traveling production’s talents are exceptional and the chemistry of the ensemble keeps the energy of the show going from the first song to the last. Charlie Price, played incredibly by Lance Bordelon, is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son, a shoe factory. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. Lola is played by Jos N. Banks whose strong and versatile talent spectrum boasts impressive singing and dancing.

The ensemble dancers are all stand-outs. Each deserves recognition. They put their hearts and souls into the performances and the cast’s talents and enthusiasm are the backbone of the wonderful show’s success.

As the story progresses the two leads discover they desire many of the same things: personal acceptance, bridging relationships and exceling at what they love. The story demonstrates courage, integrity and acceptable.

The dancing is spectacular and most of the songs are well-done. Some of the lyrics of the songs are difficult to capture but the message gets across clearly: Don’t give up on what you believe in!