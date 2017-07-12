Student Revolution – Bring it On!

After centuries of adult-controlled education of youth, the future promises a revolution in which students become a new force in education.

Centered on the acquisition of knowledge, education has always made schooling dependent on adults, who emphasize skills and the preparation—literacy and jobs—they believe best set up youth for life.

Schools essentially cater to adult skills and knowledge, challenging students to work hard to earn their adult status. As a Job Corps student once bitterly described her teachers’ attitude: “I got it; you got to get it.”

Critics of this adult-centered education have always existed, perhaps beginning with Socrates’ contrary “Know Thyself” emphasis seeking to center education on the individual needs of students.

Child psychologists and many others working closely with children also believe children experience a natural growth process that this adult-centered education largely ignores. For example, Jean Piaget outlines four growth stages in which children first focus on trust, then on inner development, followed by outer development. In the 4th stage, beginning at age 11, children finally become capable of logical and abstract thought.

Clearly a knowledge-centered curriculum would neither fit their intellectual development nor serve their extensive emotional and character developmental needs. But no matter if Piaget and others are right about the true educational needs of children, society overwhelmingly accepts the present knowledge-based system of teaching and learning.

So is a student revolution just a fantasy? No.

In 1982, I visited The Martin Luther King Elementary School in Washington, DC. I ended up in front of a thing called a computer, with a first grader explaining to me, a school founder, how it worked. That’s a revolutionary exchange.

For centuries, students have been dependent upon what was in adults’ heads; they are to listen and follow adult instruction. But now students have a thing in front of them they have to tell what to do!

Suddenly, students are using potentials seldom (if ever) used before.

Now, 35 years later, if I have a problem with my tech stuff, I often simply ask a nearby student for help.

The internet is the new knowledge base. Students found it very useful in their personal lives and now know it far better than adults. While it doesn’t replace adults, it will eventually end student dependency on adult knowledge.

While the internet and other social media platforms seem to have made students less respectful of adults, students haven’t yet recognized the enormous power their internet skills could amass. They haven’t yet reached the point of organizing their new role in education.

I don’t speak here of their understanding of the internet. I speak of recognizing their initiative and creativity that led to that understanding beyond our present limited focus on their intellect. Since 1990, the highly respected Torrance Test of Creative Thinking has noted a “steady and persistent” decline in children’s scores.

Here is one way proven to reach such deeper potentials in students:

I founded Hyde Schools committed to the development of unique potential and character—courage, integrity, concern, curiosity, leadership—specifically for this purpose.

Now 51 years later, many fine alumni and their parents report they live lives guided by those words.

We found students able to take responsibility for their community and the growth of others, respecting Hyde’s Brother’s Keeper principle: “We help each other achieve our best.”

Richard Reeves of the Brookings Institute discovered that character strengths — “perseverance, industriousness, grit, resilience, curiosity, application” and “self-control, future orientation, self-discipline, impulse control, delay of gratification” — make significant contributions to success in adulthood and upward mobility.

Hyde discovered that character is caught, not taught, by example. So adults—particularly teachers and parents—will ultimately find the student revolution a blessing, moving them from their dwindling knowledge leadership to one of rich life experience.

Hyde teachers and parents share their lives with each other and with students in small seminar groups. By sharing hopes, struggles and life experiences, adults find that students identify with their lives and with them. Adults become mentors; youths become active participants.

This sharing makes parents and family an integral and powerful part of the character process. Many student issues require helping the family to better itself. And family involvement helps the school better itself.

For example, in our Hyde-Bronx School, a district where only 47% graduate from high school, 92% of Hyde students are accepted to college, and 50% achieve college degrees, five times the average for similar communities.