Student Team Creates Stroke Detection Device

Mohammad Rimawi isn’t your typical 17-year-old. He and his team members recently competed in the 2017 Imagine Cup World Finals. His project, DocStroke, is a portable device that helps diagnose diabetes and other stroke risk factors through retinal imagery using a non-dilated eye.

15 million people suffer stroke worldwide each year. DocStroke provides an inexpensive way to determine the risks of stroke using ocular image processing and machine learning.

The portable Panoptic ophthalmoscope can take images of the eye fundus with a five times larger view, even if the pupil is not dilated. DocStroke calculates risks. The calculation is based on the eye fundus image taken from the patient through the ophthalmoscope and information provided in a patient questionnaire.

DocStroke has shown surprising accuracy. And at 17, Mohammad has shown surprising focus. DocStroke is saving lives, and doctors are already taking notice and requesting the technology. Mohammed and his team are working hard to make sure that DocStroke will be available to help alleviate many of the sufferers of the 15 million strokes worldwide.

About Mohammad Rimawi:

Mohammad Rimawi is a 17-year-old student from Amman-Jordan, where he attends Jubilee High School. Mohammad is the graphic designer and business manager of DocStroke, and competed in the 2017 Imagine Cup World Finals.

