Student testifies to Senate on state of free speech (Spoiler: it is not good)

By Cyrus Beschloss, CEO of College Reaction

The 1st Amendment has hit a snag – on college campuses, that is. Institutions that have historically identified themselves as champions of free speech find themselves barring individuals from campus based on what they have to say. Supporters of this growing trend would identify these disinvited speakers individuals as propagators of hate speech; whereas its opponents often chalk it up to the politically correct administration.

Williams College Senior, Zach Wood, thrives within this precarious space. As the president of a group called “Uncomfortable Learning” at Williams, Zach—who self identifies as a liberal democrat, and recently testified before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary—has invited several controversial speakers who were ultimately disinvited by the college.

Zach invited a self-proclaimed cultural critic named Suzanne Venker. Venker—whose work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, The Atlantic and The Economist—holds herself out as an “anti-feminist” – a stance that irked many Williams students. Wood, for inviting controversial speakers to campus shared in the Senate hearing that he has “been labeled ‘a men’s rights activist,’ ‘a sellout,’ and ‘anti-Black,’ among other things.”

He’s also received more grave threats. “Once, I even received a hand-written letter, slipped under my door, that read: ‘your blood will be on the leaves,’” Wood said. Blowback like that forced Wood to cancel the speech.

I thought universities were where robust intellectual debate wld b conducted. Then how come Williams College disinvited Suzanne Venker — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 28, 2015

These events, which were detailed in The Washington Post, Fox News, and CNN, sparked further discourse on campus; why? To ensure such a free speech fumble wouldn’t happen again. And it didn’t…for a few months: “I invited pop math author and conservative commentator John Derbyshire to speak at Williams about race and national identity. My announcement of Derbyshire’s invitation angered many students and faculty on campus precisely because Derbyshire had previously made incendiary comments about African-Americans. Within 48 hours of the event…Williams College unilaterally canceled the speaker,” Wood told the Senate committee.

“In my time at Williams, I cannot name a single conservative speaker that has been brought to campus by the administration.”