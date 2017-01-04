BUSINESS

Student's Adidas Commercial Is Everything Advertising Should Be

The finish will make you stand up and cheer.

01/04/2017 11:25 am ET
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, The Huffington Post

The student director of this Adidas spec commercial shows the pros how it’s done.

In the incredibly moving spot, Eugen Merher of Germany crafts the tale of a former marathon runner whose body and soul are decaying in a retirement home, until he finds an old pair of Adidas sneakers.

“We tried sending it to [Adidas’] communications department but they didn’t really react,” Merher, a 26-year-old student at the Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, told The Huffington Post.

Their mistake, Eugen. Nice work.

H/T Fasttocreate.com

Adidas Commercial
