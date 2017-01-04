Student's Adidas Commercial Is Everything Advertising Should Be

The student director of this Adidas spec commercial shows the pros how it’s done.

In the incredibly moving spot, Eugen Merher of Germany crafts the tale of a former marathon runner whose body and soul are decaying in a retirement home, until he finds an old pair of Adidas sneakers.

The finish will make you stand up and cheer.

“We tried sending it to [Adidas’] communications department but they didn’t really react,” Merher, a 26-year-old student at the Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, told The Huffington Post.

Their mistake, Eugen. Nice work.