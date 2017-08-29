Students Immerse In Learning with Online Resourses like USATestprep

It’s no secret that today’s students face more rigorous educational standards than they did even a decade ago. The campaign to implement Common Core standards has resulted in increased proficiency standards across the nation.

In fact, an astounding 45 states raised their educational standards for student proficiency in reading and math since 2011. We can all make plenty of arguments for and against the updated educational standards, but the fact of the matter is students are on a much steeper learning curve than in the past.

If you had so much to learn in so few years, from which of the following teachers would you rather learn? An engaging instructor who guides you through learning as you experience the information for yourself; or a monotoned lecturer spouting out so many facts and figures that you can only hope and jot down in time?

It’s a no-brainer, right? Who wouldn’t learn so much more from an interactive and engaging learning facilitation than a mind-numbing lecture of facts and figures?

So Many Tests, So Little Time

So why aren’t all students sitting in classrooms with resembling Bill Nye’s laboratory or a TED Talk?

One simple answer might be testing. Teachers are so often and unfortunately “graded” by how their students perform on standardized tests, preparation becomes a priority.

Granted, the tests certainly serve some valid purposes, such as ensuring that everyone who graduates from high school in the United States is consistently proficient in at least some targeted benchmarks. It gives the degree credibility, no matter from where it’s granted.

Plus, without standardized tests, researchers wouldn’t know if proficiencies were improving over time, or even if certain groups of second graders were falling behind their peers. For example, the National Assessment of Educational Progress collects and reports data on how public-school students score on a common test given across states. Those results told California officials that children in their state fell below the national proficiency average between 2003 and 2015. Testing also told researchers that racial achievement gaps exist in nearly every school district across the nation, including districts commonly considered affluent and well-resourced.

But teachers only have so many hours in a school term, and extra focus on test preparation means less time for innovative learning activities and immersion. Some try to face the challenge by assigning more homework, but that only leads to countless hours spent with a red pen instead of planning exciting lessons.

What’s a teacher to do? Could technology save the day, yet again? It’s certainly a strong possibility.

Technology In The Classroom

Many American teachers hold the widespread belief that students’ constant connection to digital technology is shortening their attention spans and hindering their learning abilities. How do you hold students’ attention in a world of instant gratification and constantly changing images and activities?

In fact, at least one researcher found that students ages 8 to 18 now spend twice as much time looking at screens each year than they spend in the classroom. Young children who haven’t yet learned to read can now operate tablets, and early-learning activities can even teach toddlers to code. If students have changed so much, isn’t it time the educational system adapts to accommodate them? Why not engage students in a way they are more comfortable?

“What we’re labeling as ‘distraction,’ some see as a failure of adults to see how these kids process information,” the Pew Research Center’s Kristen Purcell told the New York Times. “They’re not saying distraction is good, but that the label of ‘distraction’ is a judgment of this generation.”

Research suggests the solution could be just that simple. One study found that students who use a tablet in class are able to achieve their learning objectives as much as 80 percent faster than those studying the same subject matter in a textbook.

Teaching students in conjunction with online resources also helps alleviate schools’ burdens of offering up-to-date research libraries. Instead of spending so much time researching answers in outdated books, students instantly can access the latest information from a classroom computer, netbook or tablet.

A Simple Solution

Of course, funding online classroom portals is usually a steep hurdle for most school districts. Fortunately, USATestprep features online components that can ease budgetary concerns, including free trials for many services. Not only does the growing tech company offer technology resources to help facilitate lessons in reading, social studies, science and math, but the website provides even the least tech-savvy of educators with a host of resources including everything from tech for teachers to printable materials.

USATestprep helped put ed-tech on the map when teachers-turned-entrepreneurs Jay Eckard and Joe Winterscheidt founded the company in 1998. The pair wanted to help teachers and students faced with then-new stringent state-testing requirements. They saw students respond to technology, and they felt it could improve their test performance.

“The new test in Georgia would have teeth to it, and Eckard and Winterscheidt wanted to make teachers’ lives easier and make it easier for students to pass the test in order to graduate.” USATestprep’s Zach Thompson recently told nibletz.com.

The ed-tech founders started out building their company on the side, developing the site and writing its content themselves. They started with science subjects since that’s the area in which they had the most experience. They then hired colleagues to write content for other areas. After they completed outlining content for Georgia, they expanded to other state standards.

USATestprep now positions itself as a classroom partner for educators. Obviously, teachers are an invaluable resource, and no good could come from classroom facilitators who rely solely on online modules. But technology can help teachers focus back on making learning a more exciting process than merely preparing students to score well on tests.

USATestprep is not a passive "practice question machine." It is a teacher-directed learning resource that empowers teachers to develop diagnostic and remedial strategies that support individual students and the classroom as a whole. Its curriculum companion tool, created by teachers with real classroom experience, features fun, educational games and tests that provide students with immediate feedback. The interactive tool shows students how the program analyzes their strengths and weaknesses in real time.

Real Results

The results speak for themselves. Earlier this year, KOAM-TV reported that social studies scores for students in Webb City, Mo., have improved each of the past three years, thanks to a teacher who has mastered blended learning. Webb City High School’s Matt Peak says while he still guides his students’ learning, he lets them search websites for answers and information.

“I like it how he tells us what he’s doing, then we go to usatestprep.com and use the videos to help us,” student Peyton Mason said.

Peak’s students have embraced the method.

“I’m more a visual learner, so whenever I see the videos, and I see the words popping up, it makes them stand out more to me,” sophomore Sarah Farrar said.

Students particularly like the USA Testprep pre-tests and post-tests.

"It gives you instant results so you can take a test and it’ll tell you how you do right then,” Sarah said. “And it will take questions, and tell you the ones you need to work on more, and it allows you to work on those certain questions again. It helps a lot with being prepared for the test."

One Georgia teacher-of-the-year finalist Jasamine Dixon agrees with Peak’s methods. She uses interactive activities like those provided by USATestprep to facilitate learning in her middle-school history classroom.

“I make sure that I don’t just give them facts,” Dixon told WFXL-TV. “A lot of times history teachers get so caught up in just giving them information and not helping them to understand why.”

Her students have noticed the difference.

“History to me is not like always the best subject to go to but with Ms. Dixon, she teaches it in a creative and fun way that makes a student want to learn," her student Davon Davis said.

For Dixon, and countless teachers like her, USATestprep offers so much more than its name suggests.