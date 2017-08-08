Students Should Focus on Their Learning, Not Their GPA

What are the advantages of having a low GPA? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Aaron Yip, Software Engineer, on Quora:

I personally regret getting a high GPA. I have been lucky in my life — I held a perfect GPA during high school, left early to attend college, helped teach courses, graduated among the top percentiles of my class with highest honors, and lived a dream career. I am really thankful to the people who supported me, but I was wrong.

Right after graduation, a friend and I were talking about education.

They asked me to raise my hand.

Can you raise your hand any higher?

“Sure,” I said and straightened my arm.

Is that the highest you can raise your hand?

“Umm,” I stretched my arm and hand further.

It took me three asks before I raised my hand to its limit. My friend finished with, “So why didn’t you do that to begin with?”

My first effort was 90%. My hand was unmistakably raised, a reasonable job, but far from my best. Every time I was told that wasn’t good enough, I reluctantly gave a bit more. This is the behavior we learned throughout school: reaching for 90%.

Getting a good GPA is a time optimization problem. To have enough time to allocate to all courses, we do the minimum effort for each and pick the subjects we seem to be already good at. It’s the wrong problem. What matters isn’t getting A’s.

I have a friend who reminds me a lot of Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter books. She is one of the most intelligent and thoughtful people I have ever met. One semester when she was in undergrad, she was researching for a class paper on the portrayal of Mercutio in modern adaptations of Romeo and Juliet. She submitted her paper three weeks late — which, based on the grading rubric, was automatically a failing grade.

I could not comprehend why she would do this.

A week later, her professor — the dean of the department and an accomplished scholar — returned the paper with some minor corrections and remarked, “This is the best student paper I have read in the last decade.”

My friend was a physics major.

Later sometime after her quantum mechanics courses, she would switch majors to computer science and, seemingly overnight, outsmart me in subject areas I spent many years getting A’s in. Before finishing undergrad, she conducted significant research into robotics and browser rendering for the big tech companies that maintain the web browsers you’re probably using. Yes, she effectively made the internet faster for over a billion people before graduating.

What’s the secret? She simply and sincerely gets excited about things, regardless of social norms or arbitrary measures for success.

Spend your time learning in school. Spend your time caring about something truly interesting to you, or finding out what actually interests you. Explore more of the roads less traveled, enroll in daunting and relentlessly deep courses, perhaps even drop out of school for a bit, read research papers in a variety of fields, ask shamelessly dumb questions, build overly ambitious projects, start a meaningful startup, volunteer internationally for refugees, venture to see more and more of the world through other peoples’ eyes — and with whatever you do, reach higher than you had ever reached before.

That is the advantage of caring about other things besides your GPA.