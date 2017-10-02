Study Reveals Male Ejaculate is Just Pee Until Someone Can Prove Me Wrong

Abstract
For some reason, the subject of male ejaculate has been of great interest across cultures and over time.*
It is commonly believed to induce pregnancy in women, with 99% of men reporting it exists. But while so-called “male ejaculate” is very common in pop culture, hardly any research has proven it isn’t pee.
In this paper, I set the record straight on male hysteria.
Problem
Male ejaculate— is it pee?
Hypothesis
Yes.
Evidence
- No one has proven it isn’t pee
- I believe it is
Results
It’s pee.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*see the Turin Erotic Papyrus (1150 B.C.), American Pie (1999), and anything by the ancient Greeks.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS