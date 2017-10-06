Study Shows the Socio-Economic Impact of Black Women and Why Diversity in TV/Film Makes Sense

U.S. Representative for California Maxine Waters unveiled Nielsen's seventh annual Diverse Intelligence Series report on African-Americans, at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation annual conference that took place in D.C. in September 2017. According to the report entitled, "African-American Women: Our Science, Her Magic," Black women are emerging as leaders in entrepreneurship, as well as social media engagement, and are influencing trends in many fields including the film and television industry.

The Nielsen report describes Black women as "playing an increasingly vital role in how all women see themselves and influencing mainstream culture across a number of areas, including fashion, beauty, television and music."

Nielsen Nielsen’s SVP of U.S. Strategic Community Alliances and Consumer Engagement

Cheryl Grace, Senior Vice President of U.S. Strategic Community Alliances and Consumer Engagement stated, "Black consumers, particularly Black women, actively seek programming that include casts and characters who look like us and depict the multidimensional lifestyles that we live. There are a number of reality-based programs that are popular among African-American viewers, and increasingly more quality scripted shows are gaining viewers as well. The proliferation of this type of programming is being duplicated across multiple channels and networks.”

The report findings reveal that the influence of Black women on television programming offers global audience appeal. Grace explained, "Nielsen's data on television programming quite simply shows us that good TV with primarily all Black casts or Black leads is not exclusive to Black women viewers or African-American households. There are a number of popular TV shows including “Black-ish,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Insecure” and “Atlanta” that all average more than 50% non-black viewership. This is a very important insight as it forecasts a trend that the industry is embracing.”

The report found that Fox’s television show "Empire" is currently the top-rated show among Black women, with 24% watching. “Empire,” helmed by Lee Daniels, stars Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard. The five highest rated shows among Black women also includes Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) Tyler Perry’s television show "The Haves and The Have Nots."

The study also indicate that Black audiences’ higher engagement in social media, particularly Black women, also drives the success of shows with Black principal characters and predominantly Black casts. The report notes that social media platforms like Twitter has led to an increase in Black women watching a show’s actual broadcast instead of recording or watching an episode later, because social media allows them to participate in interactive online discussions of the show. This engagement has captured the attention of networks and advertisers.