Studying In Candle Kills. Solo Bag Brings Lights To Haitian Students

He had a dream.

He wanted to be a doctor.

Every night he spent hours studying by candle light.

As usual, one night he swiped the matches to light the candle. Except this night was not going to be like the others.

This June 14, he fell asleep, and his dream caught fire.

The candle burned down completely.

Then, it burned down the house.

Trapped inside, he was not able to get out.

He died.

That’s the heart-wrenching story of Mike Bellot’s cousin. And it’s the reason he created Solo bag for studying at night.

Solo bag is an intelligent School bag adorned with an integrated solar panel and LED light system that allows student living in Haiti to take benefit of the sunlight on their long walks to and from school every day. Solo Bag comes with a solar panel, an integrated powerBank, and integrated LED lamp, enabling students in Haiti who do not have access to electricity to safely and cost effectively Study and do homework during the night. Furthermore, the bag provides come with a USB port enabling Student to charge mobile phones, tablets, and other electronic devices. With Solo bag, 1 hour in the sun would Provide 6 hours of light, and Charge your mobile phone.

Mike inherited our ancestor’s persistence which enable him to keep refining the products for four months despite several failed attempts. He iterated and prototyped until the perfect Solo bag was created.

Currently studying global politics and international trade at Tamkang University in Taiwan, Mike Bellot embodies the new generation of young Haitian entrepreneurs. His determination to transform tragedy into solutions is a powerful example of how we can all use the impediments of life as fuel to create positive impacts on the world.

His creation and its story went viral in matter of hours. It was in every news feed. A source of pride for Haitians. Seeing the Solo bag phenomenon, I reached out to Mike to see how I could be part of his vision to bring light to the 1.2 billion people living without electricity.

Along with Haiti, his co-founders Torcel Wendianne and Davidson Toussaint, we are now waiting to see how Solo bag will revolutionize the way people study in Haiti.

As we eagerly await for the commercial launch, I invite you to share this post so Mike Bellot can light the nights of the 63% of Haitian who still live off-the-grid.