Studying Warren Buffett Has Taught About So Much More Than Just Investing

Who has impressed you the most in your life?

Answer by Will Chou, Personal Development blogger at willyoulaugh.com, on Quora:

Who has impressed me most in life? Warren Buffett. But it has nothing to do with the fact that he's the richest person in the world. And that's what's so impressive about it.

I started studying him a few years ago. I ended up watching every video I could find of him and reading most of his books.

As anyone who has known him well (Melinda Gates, Mohnish Pabrai, etc.) will say, it's the life lessons he teaches that are more valuable than anything else.

There are plenty of rich people who leave a blazing trail of hatred behind them. They live wicked lives. People only hang around them for their money. Their children hate them. They fail at life even though they think they won because they made so much money.

But Warren has taught me so many values about life and living I prize because they point to values that are more important than money. It's a huge mistake people make when they prize money beyond everything else.

Here are just a few of his lessons:

You will never meet a person who has children who loves them who regrets their life.

There are plenty of people who have a lot of money but hate their life or job.

There are plenty of people who are rich with money but poor with love and respect.

You can make plenty of money being completely ethical, honest, and win-win. There's no need to resort to cheating, lying, or breaking the law.

Finding a job you love matters more than how much money you make.

Don't spend most of your life suffering by doing stuff you hate to build credentials or a resume.