Let's Stop Complaining About Trump's Black-And-Blue Suit, For A Few Reasons

On Wednesday, the White House released a statement and photo from President Donald Trump’s meeting with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

The statement said the two spoke about improving race relations, among other important topics, but most people could only focus on one thing: Trump’s navy blue suit jacket and black pants.

WH releases photo of Trump meeting w/ Sen Tim Scott, saying in statement: "President Trump remains committed to positive race relations..." pic.twitter.com/lXpITsTmaV — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 13, 2017

It drew quite the response from some people on the internet:

...is Trump wearing a navy jacket with black pants? https://t.co/t5C0XniOft — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) September 13, 2017

He found the one thing worse than his tie length, and he destroyed that, too. — Brian Adam Jones (@brian_a_jones_) September 13, 2017

And Obama's tan suit was an outrage 🙊 — Thomas E. Riley (@thomaseriley) September 13, 2017

First of all, it’s important to keep in mind that there are far more important things to criticize the president for (such as his defense of white supremacists in Charlottesville, his travel ban to bar refugees from Muslim countries, his ban of new transgender service members, etc.). His choice of suits shouldn’t be at the top of that list.

“Rules are made to be broken!” Cassandra Jones, senior vice president of Macy’s fashion, told HuffPost. “The old sartorial dictate cautioning against mixing black and blue no longer applies in this day and age of dressed up neutrals.”

She added, “Black and blue are both staples and work really well together, affording you the chance to explore and experiment with silhouettes and go for dramatic looks.”

Dean Handspiker, vice president of design at Indochino, a men’s suit company, agreed with Jones’ take.

“You absolutely can [combine navy and black], but the look has to be intentional and perfectly polished,” he told HuffPost. “For example, combining a slim black turtleneck with a great-fitting navy blazer and black pants is smart and sophisticated. But, if you haven’t considered the details and the fit and fabrics are out of style, then it will look like you got dressed in the dark.”

Lorenzo Liverani, a fashion influencer and traveler with 179,000 Instagram followers, echoed Handspiker’s take but was a bit more critical of Trump’s particular look.

“I’m a big fan of blue and black, but in this case the final result is horrible!” the Your Mirror Style blogger said. “Blue and black are perfect [together when you wear] a suit with blue velvet blazer and black pants. In this case his look is a color mistake (maybe that morning he was confused, wearing the pants of another suit).”

Celebs like Liv Tyler, Kate Hudson and Jessica Alba are among the many stars that don’t mind breaking navy-and-black style rules every now and then. Perhaps Trump could take style cues from them:

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Liv Tyler mixing blue and black at the Dior Cruise Collection 2014 show on May 18, 2013 in Monaco.

James Devaney via Getty Images Kate Hudson wearing a navy top and leather skits at the "Late Show With David Letterman" on April 24, 2013 in New York City.