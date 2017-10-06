Style Maven & Drag Aficionado Carson Kressley-"Drag Is The Chance To Celebrate Who You Really Are; And That Is Just Wonderful"

You simply cannot help but smile when Carson Kressley pops up on your television screen. From his stint transforming men into gentlemen on the groundbreaking “Queer Eye for The Straight Guy” to appearances on “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “Dancing With The Stars”, he now is a full time judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, helping to crown “America’s Next Drag Superstar”. He is heading to the Borgata Casino Hotel and Spa in Atlantic City N.J. on October 7th to take the helm as host of Miss’d America Pageant, an annual “must” on the social calendar and a great benefit for the Southern NJ LGBT community. Carson and I snagged a few minutes to chat where we talked about what we can expect as he takes the mic for the Miss’d America Pageant, what it takes to try out for “Drag Race” (and how not to get frustrated by potential rejections) and how drag has drawn him in, conspiring to make one of the most exciting and glamorous phases of his career.

You are heading back to Atlantic City to the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa for the Miss’d America Pageant on Saturday October 7th. Is it exciting to be coming back to host this amazing event? It is! I really think that the pageant gets better every year, and certainly having it at the Borgata definitely adds some extra glitz and glamour to the event. I look forward to it all year long!

You have gone from the world of Ralph Lauren to “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” to having a permanent seat at the judges table on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”. At this stage in your career, you have found yourself literally being surrounded by drag queens! I know; lucky me right?

The art of drag is on trend right now in the world of pop culture right now. How do you think you ended up falling into this amazing and fantastical world? I have always loved drag. I came of age in New York City in I think what was the golden age of drag where we had people like Lady Bunny, RuPaul, Wigstock and all of those things. Now I get to appreciate it and get paid for it, but it is something I have always loved. I don’t think that it is that different from the other fashion related jobs that I have had, like working for Ralph Lauren or being on “Queer Eye”. I have always appreciated someone that could present themselves in the best possible light. I think that about both the queens on “Drag Race” and the queens in the MIss’d America pageant.

The successful ones are the ones that pay attention to detail and know how to dress for their body type, and know what colors work. It is really all the same thing. People are people and looking great uses the same kind of set of standards and rules that you would use for anyone. It is definitely very similar to what I have always been doing.

You are hosting the Miss’d America pageant, where as on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” you are one of several judges. Which one of these roles do you prefer and what differences do you notice the most? I think when you are hosting a pageant like I am with Miss’d America, you kind of want to keep it impartial. You want everyone to have a fair shake. I mean, in my head I may be saying “oh girl, no no” but I certainly won’t verbalize that (laughs). I certainly love having fun with the girls and interacting with the audience and keeping it kind of celebratory and not that serious; because it shouldn’t be. It’s a beauty pageant that is ultimately meant to be entertaining. I hope that between myself and the girls we can give the audience a great night and raise a lot of money for the Schultz Hill Foundation, which has always supported LGBT causes in and around South Jersey.

With both “Drag Race” and pageants like Miss’d America, there are always girls who let their inner saboteur get to them, they get in their own heads, and they simply refuse to keep trying out after several times, and some may not even try out at all. What advice do you have for the girls who may find themselves feeling this way? My motto has always been “nothing ventured nothing gained”. I myself am a great example of that. I had absolutely no television experience and someone said to me “hey you should try out for this show called Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”. I said to myself “oh yeah I should”. I did, I got it, and it has turned into one of the best things that I have ever done. You have to take the plunge, take a little bit of a risk; no guts, no glory, that’s what I always say. All drag performers bring something unique to the table. I think when you can share that with the world, whether your platform is “RuPaul’s Drag Race” or the Miss’d America pageant, I think that you have to have a little bit of bravery. There is always going to be a chance of rejection. There is also the chance of being celebrated for exactly who you are and that is wonderful.

With “All Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season Ten coming up in 2018, there seems to be a huge need online for people to try to leak alleged names of contestants before anything has even been announced. It is almost an achievement of sorts to be able to say they leaked an alleged list rather than celebrate the contestants when they are announced. As you are on the inside, is it as frustrating for you as it is for fans? You know, I really don’t pay attention to that because I really don’t want to know. I really think most viewers feel the same way and they want to experience the fun, the joy and the authenticity of the show. They enjoy waiting for it. I think people that are desperately trying to release information like that are online party poopers. It may be a way to kind of say “guess what kind of nugget of gold I have”? It’s a different person of a poison apple of sorts, and I say no thanks!

What about drag do do you find to be the most inspiring aspect of it? I think it is a sense of fantasy. You can be whatever you want to create. I think it is the power of creation All of us in real life, our legs are not as long, our hair is not as pretty, we are not the worlds greatest entertainer. Drag allows you the fantasy of creating a new you. A you that is anything you have ever dreamed of. I think that fantasy is super fun.

