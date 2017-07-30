Subliminal Messages: Bob Clyatt's "A More Human Dwelling Place" Manifests the Invisible

The first noticeable thing about Bob Clyatt’s intricate relief sculpture? That you literally can’t take your eyes off of it.

“A More Human Dwelling Place” solo exhibition of works by Bob Clyatt

Borrowing from the formal lexicon of Italian Renaissance sculptor Andrea Della Robbia, Clyatt’s contemporary compositions juxtapose the compelling visuals of Futuro-cubism with Contemporary Pop Art. This seamless blend of artistic movements with Clyatt’s own investigations into our contemporary moment delight and provoke profound investigations into our experience of the contemporary visual moment. In an era where logos and brands permeate our every moment - from TV shows to smartphone apps - Bob’s minimal plaster representations of these ubiquitous brands turns this passive experience on its head. C-scape #28 manifests the psychological underpinnings of modern existence, revealing our everyday experience mediating the white noise of everyday thought with brands like Coca-Cola and McDonald’s. The simple white color palette, only occasionally broken with shimmering colored glass fragments, reveals how corporate logos are absorbed into the mental landscape.

C-Scape#28 from “A More Human Dwelling Place”

C-Scape#36 from “A More Human Dwelling Place”

Figures and faces framed with geometric, three-dimensional structures leave space for interpretation in these compositions. Some of the works are punctuated by multi-ethnic faces, contemplating the diversity of contemporary society and inspired in part by time Clyatt spent with James Baldwin during a stint in France. Baldwin’s warm and philosophical outlook on integration in American society left a lasting impression on Clyatt, manifested in the works on view during his recent solo exhibition at Anthony Philip Fine Art in Bushwick, Brooklyn’s hottest art enclave. The exhibition title itself, A More Human Dwelling Place, comes directly from Baldwin’s written work.

C-Scape #44 from “A More Human Dwelling Place”

Clyatt’s exhibition is on view through July 30th, 2017. He is an incoming resident at the Platte Cove Artist Residency, and more information on upcoming exhibits can be found on his website, http://www.clyattsculpture.com/ .