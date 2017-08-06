Substitutions

Living long enough, you need to make an accommodation in your life, some substitution. Likely more than one. No getting around it.

Friends and relatives pass on, and more with time. You have to learn to live with their memories. And then...you may want or need a different residence, look for different medical care, undertake new work, meet a different partner, adjust to limited mobility. With time, rearranging parts of one’s life becomes nearly inevitable.

Here are two examples of men forced into accommodations in their lives, both physician friends, both eminent surgeons. One lost the ability to work with his hands, the other became almost totally blind. For both men, these events occurred after outstanding careers, careers halted by age and circumstances beyond their control. They were jolted into adjusting.

The changes in my life have been less severe, though plain enough. Especially travel, most of which is past tense. Out of New York City, my address of half a century, it included innumerable trips home for family and friends, “home” being Texas from which I emigrated long ago. Add many other jaunts: to Western Europe (France in particular), Czech Republic, Hungary, two trips to Russia. Mexico, Caribbean, Argentina, California, Wyoming, Chicago, Denver, Boston and Southern Maine. A few organized tours, many airplane and car trips and four or five transatlantic crossing by ship, plus lots of journeys by train, which I’d take anytime over flying

I list that pot full of places, places for which I did a lot of packing, because they are a lot to call ended, with mixed feelings.

Why a cap on these trips? Age and an inclination to cling to familiar surroundings, living in a comfortable apartment in a neighborhood where basic needs are easily accessed, even now with a walker. The years of eagerly planning trips (at which I was very good) now fade away.

How should a senior man accommodate to this? Try to be creative in taking on new interests, and extending old ones. Allowing but not being overwhelmed by reminiscence—photos taken while away, letters, addresses of people met while traveling, a few still known, most forgotten.

And then, speaking of substitutions that come upon us: on the most base level, teeth give out, eyesight and hearing diminish, many requiring inferior replacements. The energy to meet new people drops off. Sex likely becomes not what it used to be, in quality or quantity. Maybe re-play hot times from the past.

Generally, accommodation to change means willingness to substitute as the norm what one would have rejected years back. While not planning one’s own trips, trying to appreciate trips planned by others. Being happy that the mind is still active and alert, and grateful for every new day granted, cherishing the good people you know who are still alive.

If I’m not going to travel, I at least profit from a lovely nearby getaway. It’s a small garden off the sidewalk, halfway down my block, but a few steps from my front door. Shady and quiet, respected by neighbors, the garden belongs to and is maintained by a next-door church. In good weather I often go there, plop down on a stone bench with a book, and soak in the few trees and bushes and birds who have also found the spot. No ticket needed, no charge levied. I don’t belong to the church, don’t know anyone who does, but I am grateful for this gift to the neighborhood, a small substitute for leaving town. Those church folks count as good people.

...