This trailer has everything: Matt Damon in ’50s dad glasses, Julianne Moore crushing up pills with a rolling pin and a threatening Oscar Isaac sporting a mustache. We’re pre-ordering tickets pronto.
“Suburbicon” is the sixth directorial project from George Clooney, who also sat behind the camera on “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” “Good Night, and Good Luck” and “The Ides of March.” Clooney and writing partner Grant Heslov reworked a script written by the Coen brothers in the ’80s, about a picturesque suburban community where violence lurks beneath the surface. Damon plays a father in 1959 who gets wrapped up in the town’s underbelly while reeling from a home invasion.
Signaling a potential Oscar contender, “Suburbicon” will screen at the Toronto Film Festival in September. It hits theaters Oct. 27.
