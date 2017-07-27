“Suburbicon” is the sixth directorial project from George Clooney, who also sat behind the camera on “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” “Good Night, and Good Luck” and “The Ides of March.” Clooney and writing partner Grant Heslov reworked a script written by the Coen brothers in the ’80s, about a picturesque suburban community where violence lurks beneath the surface. Damon plays a father in 1959 who gets wrapped up in the town’s underbelly while reeling from a home invasion.