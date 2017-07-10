Success in Testing Lets China’s First Commercial Quantum Communications Web Start Service Next Month

LIAO SHUMIN

(Yicai Global) July 10 -- China’s first quantum communications network for commercial use -- the quantum communications network of Jinan party and government organs, has successfully completed tests and is expected to go into service late next month, state-owned media China Central Television reported.

A quantum is the most basic and smallest indivisible unit of energy, and an unknown quantum state cannot be accurately copied.

Any attempt to duplicate it will generate error codes leading to discovery. These characteristics secure the transmission of quantum communications.

Since starting in May, the quantum communications network of Jinan province’s party and government agencies has completed over 50 tests, generating more than 4,000 codes a second to ensure the absolute confidentiality of communications among all users, reports said. The network is the first commercialized quantum communications network after the Jinan quantum communications test network, which is the world’s largest quantum communications metropolitan area network and provides the most comprehensive services.