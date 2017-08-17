Success = Reward

1. In my opinion, the size of the task is irrelevant as long as you are able to get it done and surpass your expectations! You WILL get your reward.

2. Competition can be your greatest driving force, but do not be defined by it. The easiest way to lose focus is to live and define yourself by your competition.

3. Do not make success alone your target…if success is the only goal you are targeting, there is a very high chance that you will continue to miss it.

4. If you don’t love your job…DON’T focus on how much you are getting paid! This does not mean you should not try to reach your maximum potential, you just need to set priorities in your life and get laser focused on your passion, so that you can build a successful future that you DO love! You only have one shot at life and even life is short, so do not settle for less. Put your energy toward something that you love doing.

5. Mistakes are inevitable. But what’s more important is to learn to let little things go and see your failures as learning experiences. You’ll experience negative moments in life, but you’ll need to let them pass through you rather than cripple you.