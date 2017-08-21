Success Stories: An Interview With Erwan Nguyen

A lot of people nowadays have business ideas, but only a few are able to turn those ideas into reality. Some call it shortage of time, others call it lack of money. But then there are those who take action despite all the odds and rise and shine above all. One such example is Erwan Nguyen who fought all the diversities and started his own business on a shoestring budget and held his first event without any website, facebook page or business cards. I had the opportunity to exchange a conversation with Mr. Erwan Nguyen where he let me in on his secrets to success and spilled the beans about what makes his business so fulfilling for himself and his customers. Let’s take a look at what he told us…

Can you tell us a little bit about your business and how you help your customers?

We train Life Coaches with the International Coaching Federation’s (ICF) Core Coaching Competencies. We like to help other people to achieve their own goals. We teach the new model of life coaching based on "The empowerment Model" . Our purpose is to help you make a difference and a living doing what you love.

We normally help people who have one or more of the following problems:

I want to learn tools to create changes in my own life

I want to pursue a highly rewarding career as a business or life coach

I have an existing business and want to add another income stream

I'm a life coach and want to add another set of skills to my tool belt

I want more coaching clients. I want to coach almost ANY type of client (without feeling anxious about whether or not they will get results)

I want more paid coaching clients (instead of coaching people for free)

I'm a manager and leader and I want to empower my team through coaching

What made you start this particular business?

We looked around the personal development world. We were frustrated with the hype and get-rich-quick seminars... and a real lack of authentic, effective strategies delivered with heart. So, after many conversations, we took a leap of faith, left the comfort of our jobs and decided to do something we were truly passionate about... helping people help other people.

What were the circumstances in which you started this business?

We started on a shoestring budget and without a clear plan, but with a strong desire to learn and grow. We didn't wait for things to be perfect before we began. Far from it! We held our first event ever without a website or Facebook page, without a company email address and without business cards.

How do you make sure your clients are satisfied with your work?

Average doesn’t cut it. We aim for excellence at our events, research & development right through to customer service so your experience with us makes you say “wow”. This isn’t just so our clients are happy, but also because it makes our entire team happy. Wowing our clients is our way of knowing that we’re doing our job extremely well.

What kinds of wins have you seen since starting this business?

In a surprising turn of events, BRW announces Authentic Education as the 38th fastest growing company in Australia. We were the only personal development company to make the list, so this was a huge win for the industry.

What are the top 3 things that helped you achieve this success?

Passion, Invest Time & Focus

What were the top 3 barriers / challenges that you faced in your way to success?

I wasn't an expert Had a small budget to start with I wasn't profitable at beginning