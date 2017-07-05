Successful trial of a personalized skin cancer vaccine in humans

The study is still in the preliminary phase.

For each of the patients the therapy was personalized according to the type of melanoma they had

A new drug for melanoma and lung cancer approved in Spain

For decades, one of the challenges of cancer research has been the development of a vaccine that "awakens" the patient's immune system to identify cancer cells as "enemies" and fight them, as it would any infection.

Destroying these cells without damaging healthy ones is one of the goals. Treatments like chemo get it but they are usually toxic.

Immunotherapy has proven to be a promising revolution in this respect. However, the tumors presented by each patient have particular mutations that must be identified in order to design "tailor-made" vaccines.

This is what they have achieved two works developed in two centers, one in the USA. And another in Germany, in patients with melanoma - a type of skin cancer.

Although still in phase I, the trials, published in the journal Nature, have shown that it is possible to create a treatment adapted to approach an individual tumor and that, in addition, the side effects are minimal.

How the vaccine works

One of the components of the common vaccines is the antigens, a substance that stimulates the immune response. Cancer cells have on their surface molecules called 'neoantigens', caused by mutations of DNA, something that does not happen in healthy cells. These neoantigens are the ideal target of immunological treatments against cancer.

In fact, the reason for choosing patients with melanoma is that this type of skin cancer contains hundreds of mutations produced by exposure to UVA.

In the study conducted by Catherine J. Wu and Patrick A. Ott of the Dana-Farber Institute in Boston, the vaccine - called NeoVax - contained up to 20 neoantigens derived from the tumor of each patient. To create these personalized vaccines, the authors sequenced DNA from tumor cells and healthy cells of each individual to identify tumor mutations and determine the associated neoantigens. "The mutations most likely to induce an immune response were selected," researcher Ott tells.

In this study, six patients with melanoma who had undergone surgery to remove the tumor and who were at high risk of relapse were vaccinated, although Ott explained that "probably the personalized vaccine could work with any type of tumor " . Especially in those that produce many mutations, such as lung cancer of smokers.

Five doses of preparation and two other booster doses were given 18 weeks after surgery and, 25 months after vaccination , four of the six individuals showed no signs of recurrence.

In the other two patients the cancer had already spread to the lungs. However, after the vaccine, the disease reappeared and then started another chemotherapy treatment. After that, in both patients the tumors disappeared and remain free of the disease.

Vaccine safety

Another of the advantages that this vaccine has demonstrated is its safety, which was one of the objectives of this trial . "Among the side effects we have only identified slight skin reactions in the area of ​​vaccination, transient fever and other flu-like symptoms," says this author, in addition to fatigue or rashes.

A RNA (ribonucleic acid) -based vaccine targeting antigens called "neo-epitopes" was developed in a study conducted at Biopharmaceutical New Technologies in Germany and conducted by Ugur Sahin. Tested in 13 patients, eight of them remained free of disease during the 23 months following treatment.

Although the number of people treated in both studies is small, the results indicate that it has "potential benefits."

Second stage

The second phase of the trial is now under way. "This time they will receive the personalized vaccine patients with melanoma, lung or bladder cancer along with Nivolumab," says Ott. The latter drug, approved for marketing in Spain since February 2016, is mainly used to reduce the size of patients' tumors.

For Ott, one of the main challenges in addressing this type of therapy is the very fact of developing an individual vaccine for each patient. "It makes the process much more complex, requires more time and a more intense work than the products already available as the monoclonal antibodies," says the expert.

Ott and his colleagues consider that attempts to get a cancer vaccine have not been successful so far because, in general, they have developed with antigens very similar to the antigens present in normal cells. Therefore, the immune system finds it more difficult to respond by avoiding the damage to these healthy cells.