Sully Erna: New Godsmack album will be more “commercial”

Next year it’ll be 20-years since New England hard rock band Godsmack released their self-titled debut album. With a new album (their seventh) in the pipelines, frontman Sully Erna says next year’s anniversary will close the first chapter of the band, and the upcoming album will usher in “a brand new Godsmack” that wants to reach the new generation of potential Godsmack fans. “There’s some stuff that will definitely service the core fanbase of Godsmack, but we also felt it was time to expand a little bit. It’s challenging, we may lose some along the way but hopefully we lose one and gain 20, and you can do the math at the end.”