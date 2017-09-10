Summary Judgment Conundrum

After the plaintiff has presented his case in a civil trial, it is common practice for the jury to be excused so that the defendant can make a motion. This motion is usually for a directed verdict; in Federal courts this is called a motion for a judgment as a matter of law. The strategy behind the motion is to try and end the trial because the defendant believes that the plaintiff has failed to present enough evidence to meet his burden of proof on all of the required elements to have a prima facie case.

After the motion, the judge is required to look at all of the evidence is a way that is most favorable to the non-movant, the plaintiff. The judge may grant all or parts of the motion or, most likely, he will deny the motion. In most cases, the judge is inclined to let the jury make the final decision after both sides have presented their evidence. For example, in a medical malpractice case, the judge may deny the allegation that there was no informed consent but he may rule that the elements of a malpractice action have been met. If any part of the motion is denied, the trial will continue.

The standard for summary judgment or judgment as a matter of law is “reasonableness”. The judge is trying to determine if there are any factual issues for the jury to decide. If the judge cannot be certain what a reasonable jury would do, then he will deny the motion.

When presented with a motion for summary judgment, the judge must determine whether or not a reasonable jury could rule for the non-moving party. The problem arises when a judge grants the motion and then, on appeal, the appellate judges disagree. At the appellate level, a majority opinion wins, so the idea that one or more of the judges may believe that a reasonable jury would rule otherwise makes this hard to reconcile. Perhaps it would be better to require a rule that all of the appellate judges must agree that the decision was correct or else send the case back to the trial court to continue with the proceeding.

In the Supreme Court case of Scott v. Harris, 550 U.S. 372 (2007), the issue of a consensus on the summary judgment decision was raised. This case deals with a speeding motorist who was being pursued by police officers. In an effort to end the chase before someone was hurt, Officer Scott received permission to do a maneuver where he would hit the rear of Harris’ car to cause it to spin out and stop. Unfortunately, the maneuver was not done correctly which resulted in Harris’ car plunging down an embankment and Harris becoming a quadriplegic.

Based on a videotape of the chase, the trial court and the appellate court both ruled that a reasonable jury could find that Scott used excessive force in performing the spin out maneuver. On further appeal, the Supreme Court took the case and ruled, in an 8 to 1 decision, that no reasonable jury could find that excessive force was used. The jury never got to decide on the issue of Scott’s liability to Harris as the case ended up being dismissed.

The problem of the Supreme Court’s decision in Scott was that each justice described what they saw and concluded from the video; they did not put themselves in the shoes of what a “reasonable jury” would see which is what the law required. In fact, both lower courts did not allow for a summary judgment and both were willing to let the jury decide on the issue of excessive force. The Supreme Court decision was not unanimous; there was one justice who agreed that a reasonable jury might find that excessive force was used. In a way, the majority of the justices were concluding that the trial and appellate court judges, and their own dissenting colleague, were unreasonable. This is not a good way to assure faith in the system.

Justice Scalia writing for the majority wrote, “Far from being the cautious and controlled driver the lower court depicts, what we see on the video more closely resembles a Hollywood-style car chase of the most frightening sort.” Thus, no reasonable jury could decide that Harris used excessive force.

In a study done by several law professors, the Scott video was shown to people and several of the viewers had opinions different from the Supreme Court majority. The opinions seemed to be based on race and political affiliations and other characteristics; although most agreed with the majority of the Supreme Court justices, it was apparent that deciding what a reasonable jury would conclude is not an easy task. Kahan et al., Whose Eyes Are You Going to Believe? Scott v. Harris and the Perils of Cognitive Illiberalism, 122 Harv. L. Rev. 837 (2009).

Michael Pfautz studied several cases where a district court awarded a summary judgment but the appellate court reversed. He found that when a jury went on to decide the case, 25 percent of the decisons went in favor of the non-moving party; this would indicate that the summary judgment failed in determining what a reasonable jury would do. (What Would a Reasonable Jury Do? Jury Verdicts Following Summary Judgment Reversals, 115 Colum. L. Review 1001 (2015).

If we presume that all of the appellate judges are reasonable, then if one of the judges believes that a reasonable jury might rule otherwise, then it is not a stretch to believe that a jury, itself, might rule the same. Of course, the dissenting judges may be wrong, but under those circumstances, it still might be best to send the case back and let the jury decide. This will force the moving party to present his side to the jury where he still has the opportunity to win on the merits of his case.

Many of our courts are overburdened and there are many mechanisms in place to resolve cases without resorting to a trial, but these mechanisms do take away from the power of the jury upon which our system of justice is based. Making it a rule to require a unanimous decision by the appellate court on the issue of summary judgment or judgment as a matter of law will help restore some of the lost power back to our juries.

Dr. Weiman’s website is www.medicalmalpracticeandthelaw.com