Summer Beauty Products You Want this 4th!

The beauty of summer is captured in the latest launches from some of the brands we all love. A variety of new products dedicated to celebrating natural ingredients, fresh scents, and exotic destinations have arrived in stores to delight us. Our summer beauty routine needs to change to adapt to the extreme weather conditions. Choose lighter formulas with cooling aromas and moisturizing properties to protect your beauty this season.

Voyage Home Collection from Tocca.

You can travel this summer to five unique and exotic destinations only applying your sense of smell. The Tocca Voyage Home collection was crafted with the scents of Montauk (salt air + cucumber), Capri (grapefruit + melon), Valencia (orange blossom +bergamot), Bora Bora (vanilla +jasmine) and Marrakesh (patchouli + amber). Aromatic spices and very unique ingredients from each area were carefully selected to create five exclusive hand lotions, soaps and candles.

My personal favorite is Marrakesh. I love strong fragrances, especially during the summer time because they last and evolve with time. Created by mixing green petitgrain, blackcurrant, pepperwood, patchouli, Moroccan leather and amber, Marrakesh Voyage Home Collection from Tocca will turn your bathroom into a royal palace.

Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream, Anti-Aging Armour and Confidence in a Compact with SPF 50+ from IT Cosmetics.

Your skin needs a little more TLC during the summer to protect her from the damaging sun, dehydrating salt water, overwhelming humidity and drying chlorine. iT Cosmetics has the best products to help you protect your skin and maintain the beauty of your skin. Armed with SPF 50+ against UVA and UVB rays, Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream, the Anti-Aging Armour Super Smart Skin-Perfecting Beauty Fluid (recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation) and Confidence in a Compact with SPF 50+ are all you need. Aside from their anti-aging benefits, these products form a shield to safeguard your delicate skin this summer.

The Bronzing & Blush Compact and 4-Colour Eyeshadow Palette from Clarins.

For the makeup fans out there who just can’t get enough ot it, Clarins came out with a Bronzing & Blush Compact to help you optimize and contour your complexion. Earthy and coral tones highlight and enhance the right areas of your face. You can wear your golden skin all day long even when you’re indoors. Your eyes deserve the same glow as your face and the 4-Colour Eyeshadow Palette is just the thing. Made with organic mineral pigments and pure plant extracts, these matte with a glowing finish shadows will elevate the brightness of your eyes.

Instant Light Lip Comfort Oils from Clarins.

Your lips will be taken care of this season with any of the seven Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil from Clarins. Lucious blends made with organic Jojoba and Hazelnut oils and flavored with either Achiote, Raspberry, Amaranth, Buriti, Mirabelle Plum or Mint. They are the perfect lip gloss to wear this summer to keep your lips hydrated and moisturized. They are super easy to carry and just beautiful to look at.

The Healthy Sunscreen from Lavanila and the Hydrating Day & Night Cream from Tula.

For the gel lovers who enjoy the cooling benefits of a light formula that transitions with ease from day to night, Tula’s Hydrating Day & Night Cream is perfection. Feed your skin is the mantra of this brand, the only one applying the revolutionary, gut-cleansing probiotic technology. Detox your skin and get rid of aging free radicals clogging and sagging your complexion. Vegan, cruelty free, formulated without aluminum, parabens, sulfates or phthalates, Lavanilla's The Healthy Sunscreen Sport Luxe SPF 30 is the best choice. SPF protection is key to protect your skin all year around, especially during the sunny summer days. You can even use this product underneath your makeup.

Continuing with the all natural theme, Nyakio Kamoche Grieco launched organic skincare brand Nyakio using indigenous ingredients from around the world. As a girl, Nyakio learned everything about beauty visiting her grandmother in Kenya and watching her grind coffee beans to exfoliate her skin. Nyakio takes advantage of nature’s antioxidant, nourishing, and hydrating ingredients such as almond, quinoa, marula, coffee, maracuja, and baobad, among others to cleanse, and fight aging agents on your skin. She partnered with Sundial Brands to bring her skincare brand to life. Right now I’m loving her Red Ginseng Line Smoothing Eye and Lip cream, perfect to keep my delicate eye skin awake and hydrated.

All American Pie Box from Dana’s Bakery.

There’s no better way to celebrate red, white and blue that with a box of french macarons from Dana’s Bakery. Turn heads this 4th by bringing a delightful box celebrating the classic flavors of America’s baking. The All American Pie Box is a limited edition delight with Cherry, Apple, and Blueberry Pie Macarons.

The Classic Petite Hand Cream Set from Soap and Paper Factory.

Dry hands are very common during the summer due to long days at the beach, pool and outdoor cooking. To help you soothe your sore hands, you need the Soap & Paper Factory New Classics Collection. Using natural ingredients like Green Tea, Lemongrass, Verbena and Jasmine, these little creams are perfect for traveling. Try either the Green Tea Petite Hand Cream, Lemon Verbena Petite Hand Cream, Gardenia Petite Hand Cream, or the Jasmine Petite Hand Cream.